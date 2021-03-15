Nigeria: Boko Haram Will Soon Be History, Army Chief Assures Nigerians

14 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Michael Olugbode

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, on Sunday assured Nigerians that Boko Haram will soon be history.

Attahiru, who was in Yobe to play a morale boosting visit to the troops of Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole of the Nigerian Army in Damaturu, told the soldiers that he came to assure them that Boko Haram would be ended within a reasonable period of time.

The COAS, while addressing the troops, said: "We have come to Yobe State to the sector headquarters to meet you, to get to know you and you get to know us as well. We promised ending this issue of Boko Haram.

"I am bringing a very special greetings from the President and Commander-in-Chief, he is fully briefed and aware of how and what you are doing.

"I will like to tell you that I personally, as the Chief of Army Staff, I am here to take cognizance and note of the challenges you have and ensure that they are addressed to ensure you have the highest level of morale to be able to do your job and do it proudly as Nigerian soldiers."

The COAS stated that he is impressed with their performance so far, adding that: "I am very pleased, your commanders have told me what you have done collectively as part of 'Operation Tura Takai Bango', how you have pushed the Boko Haram insurgents. We are so proud of you and I believe in the second phase of that operation you will do more."

He said he was sure they will go out to the warfront and push the insurgents so hard and bring this entire insurgency to an end.

According to Attahiru, "All your challenges are noted and I will address all the problems."

He however appealed to the people of Yobe State to continue supporting and cooperating with the security operatives in order to deal with the remaining suspected Boko Haram members.

