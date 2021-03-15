Nigeria: CJN Leads 18 Supreme Court Judges On Condolence Visit to Late Judge's Family

Mr Ngwuta died on March 7, about 23 days to his retirement from the bench.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad, and the rest of the 18 judges of the Supreme Court have paid a condolence visit to the family of their departed colleague, Sylvester Ngwuta.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Mr Ngwuta died after a brief illness on March 7.

He died at 69 just about 23 days to his 70th birthday on March 30 when he was due to retire from the bench.

A statement by the CJN's media aide, Ahuraka Isah, on Sunday, said Mr Muhammad and his entourage paid a condolence visit to Mr Ngwuta's family "over the weekend."

PREMIUM TIMES understood that the CJN accompanied by the 18 judges of the apex court, the Chief Registrar of the court, Hadizatu Mustapha, and other members of staff and management of the court visited the family at Mr Ngwuta's official residence in Abuja

They were received by the deceased's cousin, Mr Nwali, his brother, Stephen Ngwuta and his daughter, Chidera Ngwuta.

Read full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

March 14, 2021

CJN, OTHERS VISIT JUSTICE NGWUTA'S FAMILY

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, over the weekend, led 18 Justices of the Supreme Court to pay condolence visit to the family of the late Justice Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta, who passed on March 7, 2021.

Other officials who accompanied the Justices during the visit are the Chief Registrar, Barr Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha and some management staff of the Supreme Court.

The CJN and his brother Justices were received by Justice Ngwuta's cousin, Chief Nwali; his brother, Stephen Ngwuta and his daughter, Chidera Ngwuta.

In his remark, the CJN stated that it was not an avenue for long speeches, being a sad occasion and so he was brief. He said the late jurist was a complete gentleman who won't hurt anyone.

"He was highly dedicated to his duty and would definitely be missed by many people. May His Lordship's soul rest in peace and may God Almighty continue to protect and provide for the family he left behind," the CJN said.

Responding on behalf of the family, Chief Nwali thanked the CJN and the Supreme Court for their support, saying the apex court has been taking care of the deceased from the day he fell sick, both physically and financially until his demise.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Up till date the court has been supportive of the family as regards arrangements leading to the burial of the deceased. We pray for the delegation, just as we will forever be grateful for the kindness and support extended by the court," he said.

His Lordship, the CJN subsequently signed the condolence register on behalf of himself and his brother Justices.

Hon. Justice Ngwuta who was due to retire from the Supreme Court bench on attaining mandatory retirement age of 70 years on March 30, 2021 died by 2.30am on March 7, 2021.

His remains have been deposited in the National Hospital mortuary pending the conclusion of arrangements for his burial.

Ahuraka Yusuf Isah

SSA (Media) to the CJN