Nigeria: Burna Boy Wins Grammy Award

The Recording Academy has declared afro- fusion artiste Burna Boy, winner of the Best Global Music Album category. It was Burna's second nomination in that category. Last year, he lost to Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo.

Announcing on Twitter, the Academy wrote: "Congrats Best Global Music Album winner - 'TWICE AS TALL' @burnaboy ✨ #GRAMMYs"

This will be the first time a Nigerian is winning in this category.

Burna's contenders were Antibalas, an American Afrobeat band that is modelled after Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's Africa 70 band; Brazilian-American singer Bebel Gilberto; British-Indian sitar player and composer Anoushka Shankar; and the Malian band Tinariwen.

In the Best Music Video category, Wizkid shared the spotlight with American singer Beyoncé whose song 'Brown Skin Girl: took home the award.

The main award ceremony will take place later in the night and will be hosted by Trevor Noah.