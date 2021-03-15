South Africa: King Goodwill Zwelithini Kabhekuzulu - an Exceptional Leader Who Induced Pride and Self-Belief in His People

opinion

Since his coronation in 1971, the Zulu monarch made countless contributions to his people as a peacemaker, a farmer and a promoter of sustainable livelihoods.

The untimely passing of His Majesty, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, has brought grief to the nation, particularly to the residents of the Zululand District where KwaKhethomthandayo Palace is located. I can only imagine the distress of the Zulu royal family.

Isilo Samabandla was the direct descendant of the great warriors who founded the nation that is known all over the world. Historically, Zulu kings induced a strong sense of national pride and made their people believe in themselves in the face of adversity.

The messages of condolence that have been pouring in from different parts of the country - including from the diplomatic community - are an indication of the impact that His Majesty made from the time of his Coronation in 1971. Since I received the news in the early hours of Friday morning, I have been reflecting on my personal experience of His Majesty.

I recall that in 2009, a few days before the people of KwaZulu-Natal witnessed the May inauguration of the fifth Premier (the second from the African National Congress since...