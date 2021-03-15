Nigeria: Rainstorm Wreaks Havoc in Ekiti, Renders 1,000 Homeless, Blows Off 200 Houses

Over 1,000 persons have been rendered homeless as rainstorm destroyed 200 houses in Erimope Ekiti, Moba local government area of Ekiti state.

The torrential downpour, which started at about 6:pm on Friday, destroyed residential buildings with the displaced now taking refuge in a neighbouring community.

The rainstorm accompanied by heavy wind, also destroyed two public primary schools and auditoria belonging to a Pentecostal and Catholic Churches in the town were also affected.

Properties that were destroyed in those buildings were : Roofing sheets of different makers, kitchen utensils, foams, household materials, electrical poles and appliances.

While inspecting the wreckage on Saturday, the Chairman, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Capt. Sunday Adebomi (rtd), described the incident as novel in the history of the community and the entire local government .

The SEMA boss said: "The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi was particularly happy that no life was lost during the storm, which affected about 200 houses in this town. We learnt over 1,000 residents had been displaced already.

"We are here to assess the level of destruction by the storm which was a mystery. The present administration in Ekiti State under the leadership of Dr Fayemi would do everything within its capacity to ameliorate the plights of the victims.

"The government commiserates with the victims and I advise our people to as a matter of urgency embark on the planting of trees in their environment. The move would further avoid future occurrence of such an unfortunate incident".

A community leader and victim, Mr. Oladipo Isaac, lamented that more than 200 buildings were affected by the heavy rainstorm, which had rendered many homeless.

He said: " as you can see many houses including schools and churches had been blown off. We appeal to the government and public spirited individuals to come to the aid of our community. This kind of disaster is happening for the first time since I was born 75 years ago in this community".

Similarly, not less than 20 hectares of cocoa and Kolanut plantations had been gutted by a midnight inferno in Isan-Ekiti, hometown of Governor Fayemi .

The SEMA boss , who also visited the ravaged farm sites located along Ipere-Ekiti road, described the fire disaster as unfortunate.

He promised that the government is making frantic efforts to compile the names of affected farmers and see how they can be compensated.

A community leader in Isan town, Chief Ray Akin-Oguntosin, said the fire affected Cocoa, Kolanut, orange and coffee plantations and had rendered farmers in the town jobless.

"We appeal to both the Federal and Ekiti state governments to come to the aid of the community over the disaster", saying the move would bring succour to the victims .

"We have contacted the relevant state and federal authorities to come to the aid of our people and I also appeal to the indigenes of the town both at home and in the diaspora to come home and help their people".

Vanguard News Nigeria