Zimbabwe: Soul Jah Love Reincarnate Lukko Promises More

Amidst contests for the late Zimdancehall legend Soul Jah Love's estate and a scramble for his legacy, a voice akin to that of the Pamamonya Ipapo hit-maker has emerged to console his passionate followership.

Tuesday will mark exactly a month since the untimely death of the Zimdancehall legend, born Soul Musaka, who was bestowed the liberation hero status prior to his burial at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare.

Tribute songs, including one from ex-wife Bounty Lisa, have been pouring in, but the last few weeks still felt like a vacuum without the late freestyler's voice until a young man named Lukko happened and he is determined to fill the void.

Lukko, born Tinashe Bruce Sandram, recently released a single titled Chinofa Inyama and his voice has gotten people talking about how he could immortalise Sauro on the microphone.

"On this song I did not expect to attract this much attention because I sang just to console other fans who, like me, felt the loss, but in the end I saw that it had established my own career," Lukko told Standard Style.

Indeed, a once-off tribute to his icon may have turned into his big break and the 22-year-old, who has earned the title Chimwana in reference to Jah Love's Chibaba moniker, is prepared to make it count.

"Since I started pursuing music in 2015, it had not dawned on me that I could do it (singing like Soul Jah Love), so good, but after his death when I recorded Chinofa Inyama I noticed a great change in my sound. As someone who listens to and loves Soul Jah Love's work, I could feel that this was somewhere close to Makuruwani," he said, adding:

"Since this is how I have broken into the limelight, I need to continue with it, not knowing how people will react to it, but at this point I cannot change."

For Lukko, raised in Mutare's Dangamvura suburb, it would have been an honour to sit down with his favourite artiste to get some tips when he was still alive, but it could not be because of distance.

His only encounter with Soul Jah Love was one time when he performed in Mutare some years back, a moment Lukko recalls vividly.

"At some point he came to a night spot called Mangenje and as you would know it is tradition that when an established artiste is billed to be at a venue there are some curtain raisers and I was one of those performers.

"After his performance he took time to come and meet us as upcoming artistes. That is the only time I had an encounter with him although I never got a chance to talk to him, he just encouraged us to continue working hard as that would take us up the ladder."

However, even by his own admission, apart from the voice there is not much similarity between him and the renowned star chanter. His wish is that from now onwards, his music will continue to touch hearts so he can live the dream of a good life off his talent, a prayer, no doubt, Soul had at the genesis of his career.