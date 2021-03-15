Kenya: I'm Glad to Be Back at Home, Odinga Says After He Leaves Hospital

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is recuperating at his Karen home in Nairobi after being discharged from The Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted for five days.

"I'm glad to be back at home," Mr Odinga said on Sunday in a tweet showing a video of himself doing exercises.

Mr Odinga's personal physician, Dr Oluoch Olunya, had announced in a statement last Thursday that the former Prime Minister had tested positive for Covid-19.

I'm glad to be back at home. pic.twitter.com/ZCixu29kpQ

"He is responding well to the treatment he is receiving at The Nairobi Hospital and remains upbeat. We are continuing to monitor his progress," Dr Olunya said in a statement Thursday evening before Mr Odinga later on Sunday morning announced his discharge.

The ODM leader said he had authorised doctors to make public the results of his diagnosis.

"I take this opportunity to thank the medical personnel for days of very meticulous work they have done to arrive at the diagnosis.

"Finally, I wish to use this opportunity to emphasise to our people that Covid-19 is real, it is in our midst and we need to observe all the measures being put out by the government, scientists and health personnel. I thank everyone for the good wishes," Mr Odinga said.