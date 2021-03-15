Kenya: I'm Glad to Be Back at Home, Odinga Says After He Leaves Hospital

14 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Justus Ochieng'

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is recuperating at his Karen home in Nairobi after being discharged from The Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted for five days.

"I'm glad to be back at home," Mr Odinga said on Sunday in a tweet showing a video of himself doing exercises.

Mr Odinga's personal physician, Dr Oluoch Olunya, had announced in a statement last Thursday that the former Prime Minister had tested positive for Covid-19.

I'm glad to be back at home. pic.twitter.com/ZCixu29kpQ

- Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) March 14, 2021

"He is responding well to the treatment he is receiving at The Nairobi Hospital and remains upbeat. We are continuing to monitor his progress," Dr Olunya said in a statement Thursday evening before Mr Odinga later on Sunday morning announced his discharge.

The ODM leader said he had authorised doctors to make public the results of his diagnosis.

"I take this opportunity to thank the medical personnel for days of very meticulous work they have done to arrive at the diagnosis.

"Finally, I wish to use this opportunity to emphasise to our people that Covid-19 is real, it is in our midst and we need to observe all the measures being put out by the government, scientists and health personnel. I thank everyone for the good wishes," Mr Odinga said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.