Kenya: Vihiga, Thika Queens Reign Supreme in WPL Matches

Vihiga Queens opened a nine-point gap at the summit of the Football Kenya Federation Women;s Premier League Zone B after a 2-0 win over Sep Ladies at Mumias Complex on Sunday.

Strikers Engesha Tereza and Topister Situma scored in the 8th and 42nd minutes to ensure coach Alex Alumira's side continued with their unbeaten run in the top flight league.

Queens have now amassed 25 points from nine rounds of matches. They are ahead of the second placed Trans Nzoia Falcons, who have a game in hand.

In another tie, teenage striker Esther Kwamboka struck a later winner to ensure Oserian FC bagged maximum points against Kisumu Allstarlets. Kwamboka scored in the 86th minute with the game seemingly headed for a barren draw.

Oserian Ladies are seventh on the log on eight points, while All Starlets are third on the log with 14 points after nine matches.

In Zone A, league leaders Thika Queens continued their dominance after beating Gaspo Women 2-1 at Ruiru grounds.

Thika Queens are nine points clear at the top. The loss means Gaspo Women have now dropped to third place on 16 points.

Ulinzi Starlets, who thrashed Kayole Starlets 4-1, are second on 18 points. Rasokha Silia bagged a brace to ensure the visiting Ulinzi Starlets got the huge win against at Stima grounds.

Other scorers for Ulinzi were Lucy Mukwana and Neddy Okoth in the 7th and 21st minutes respectively. Christine Ngoizi scored the lone goal for Kayole Starlets, who are still fourth on 13 points.

Bottom placed Mathare United Women got its first win of the season beating highly rated Kibera Soccer Ladies 2-1 win. Immaculate Awuor and Glady Akoth scored for the visiting Mathare United, while Lorna Nyabuto scored the lone goal for the hosts.

At KCB Sports Club, Makolanders and Zetech Sparks shared the spoils in a dramatic 3-3 thriller. Tabitha Chacha bagged a brace for Makolanders in the first half before Jarnice Ivy scored in the 77th minute.

Strikers Christabel Ordia, Elizabeth Wanyonyi and Duren Alukwe were on the score sheet for Zetech Sparks.

The draw leaves Zetech Sparks in fifth on 11 points, while Makolanders are seventh on four points.

Both Zone A and B have eight teams each and those finishing among the top three positions will engage in play-offs to determine the league winner this season.