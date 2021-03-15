Kenya: 114 Covid Patients in ICU as Kenya's Cases Increase By 431

14 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The number of Covid-19 patients under intensive care has increased by 16 to 114 within a day, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reported on Saturday, in his daily update on the pandemic in Kenya.

As of Saturday, 98 patients were in intensive care units (ICU) at hospitals in different parts of the country.

On Sunday, the number rose to 114, with 24 of the patients on ventilatory support, 76 on supplemental oxygen and 14 patients under observation.

Another 27 patients were on supplementary oxygen but in general wards (24) and high dependency units (three).

Over 400 new cases

Regrading the number of new infections in Kenya, CS Kagwe reported 431, from a sample of 4,627 analysed in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases since the first one last March to 113,236.

Thus far, a total of 1,369,236 samples have been tested for the disease in Kenya.

Seventeen of the new patients were foreigners and 414 Kenyans, 272 male while 159 female, the youngest seven years old and the oldest 100.

Nairobi County recorded 252 new infections, Nandi 83, Machakos 47, Busia 12, Kiambu 11, Kajiado 10, Uasin Gishu seven and Kilifi four.

Nyandarua followed with two and then came Makueni, Murang'a and Nakuru counties with one case each.

Five more deaths

The country's death toll increased by five to 1,913 while the number of recoveries grew by 79 to 88,405.

Fifty of the patients who recovered were under home-based isolation and care while 29 had been hospitalised.

By Sunday, the Health ministry added, 668 people had been admitted to health facilities countrywide while 2,080 were being treated at home.

