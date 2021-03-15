Kenya: Nation FC Go Down Fighting to Nyeri's Marafiki FC

14 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Reginah Kinogu

Nation FC went down 3-0 to FKF Division Two side Marafiki FC in a friendly match played at the Kinunga Stadium in Nyeri Sunday.

Despite the loss, Nation FC coach John Wahome said the match helped them perfect their skills ahead of their 2021 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup Round of 32 tie against Bungoma Superstars on April 17.

The hosts scored the three goals in the second half of the entertaining clash.

"Marafiki FC gave us a good game and we look forward to partnering with them more, interacting with them and we hope it will get better. Basically, the match was more like training for us. We have played against Tusker and soon we will take on Ulinzi Stars. The matches are going to strengthen us," said Wahome.

Nation FC booked their place in the Round of 32 of the cup competition after beating Vihiga Sportif 2-1 in the prevous round on February 13.

Marafiki FC coach James Kabuga attributed their win over the media house to adequate preparations.

"We won the game because we were prepared well and it will give us a boost in our next matches," he said.

Marafiki FC were promoted to FKF Division Two and are yet to play their first game of the competition.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved.

