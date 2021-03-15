Kenya: Handicap 12 Kirimi Seals Britam Golf Series Title in Nyeri

Handicap 12 golfer Mike Kirimi carded 45 Stableford points to win the overall title in the first leg of Britam Golf Series at Nyeri Golf Club Sunday.

The Nyeri Golf Club player beat a field of 90 to emerge overall winner while Handicap 20 C. Wanjau carded 36 points to emerge the men's winner ahead of Sam Muchiri of Nanyuki Sports Club (38 points).

D. Njuguna (21 points) won the first nines, and Eddie Karumwa took the second on a similar score.

Nanyuki's Peter Rimui was the gross winner with 36 points. Mark Kirimi took men's nearest to pin prize and Charles Wanjau won men's longest drive contest. In the ladies' category, Nyeri Club's Lady vice-captain, handicap 26 Regina Mumero, won with a score of 40 points.

"After failing to win Monday Blues Golf Day here, I resolved to up my game and I'm happy to have won here," Kirimi said.

Kaititia Tekenet won women's longest drive contest. The series heads to Nakuru, Nyanza, Mombasa and Nairobi.

Britam's Head of Corporate Affairs Annie Kinuthia encouraged upcoming golfers who took part to take advantage of the opportunity so as to learn from professional golfers. She said that would help them sharpen their golfing skills.

The series is sponsored by Britam Holdings at a cost of Sh9 million.