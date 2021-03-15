Cote d'Ivoire: On the Passing of Ivoirian Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko

11 March 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States, I offer my sincere condolences to the people and Government of Côte d'Ivoire on the passing of Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko on March 10.

Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko had a history of dedicated service to his country. Throughout his political career, Prime Minister Bakayoko believed that Côte d'Ivoire was a country of peace and solidarity and strove to support that ideal. The United States deeply valued Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko's partnership in promoting economic opportunity and sustainable development for all Ivoirians, and we shared his vision of a bright and fruitful future for Côte d'Ivoire.

We mourn with the Bakayoko family and the Ivoirian government and people. We stand with all Ivoirians as they honor the memory of Hamed Bakayoko.

Copyright © 2021 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

