South Africa: On the Passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini Kabhekuzulu

GCIS/Flickr
King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu delivers an address at the National Day of Reconciliation celebrations at Ncome Museum in KwaZulu-Natal in 2014.
12 March 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The Department of State, on behalf of the American people, offers its sincere condolences to South Africa and the Zulu people on the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu today.

During his 50-year reign, King Zwelithini played a crucial role in cultural programs and initiatives aimed at promoting social inclusion and cohesion among diverse groups. He was a leader who encouraged health education, especially as a strong ally of the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) in the fight against HIV/AIDS and in South Africa's response to COVID-19.

We mourn the loss of King Zwelithini and our thoughts remain with the royal family and all who mourn him during this challenging time.

