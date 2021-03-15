Nigeria: Kingsley Moghalu Congratulates Wizkid, Burna Boy Over Grammy Awards

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Wizkid/Instagram
Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Grammy Awards
15 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Former presidential candidate, Professor Kingsley Moghalu joined other Africans and Nigerians in particular in celebrating A-list artistes Wizkid and Burnaboy for their feat at the recently concluded Grammy-award event.

Burna Boy who was nominated for the second consecutive year, won the Best Global Music Album category while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album.

The 63rd Grammy Awards was held in Los Angeles, USA. Often described as "music's biggest night", this year's ceremony was different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to the news, the political leader said, "I congratulate Burna Boy and Wizkid for their Grammy award wins this evening. Exciting news!

"This is a tribute to the industry of Nigerian youth and our country's capacity to compete and win on the world stage. Nigeria's got talent. Let's use it".

