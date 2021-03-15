Nigeria: FRSC Arrests 10,455 Traffic Offenders in 2 Months

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it arrested a total of 10,455 traffic offenders in Lagos between January and February this year.

Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, FRSC Lagos Sector Commander, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

"In January 2021, the number of offenders stood at 4,686 with 5,258 number of offences.

"In February 2021, the number of offenders was 4,399 while the number of offences was 5,197," the FRSC official said.

He noted that the FRSC was carrying out its operation in Lagos with care to avoid unnecessary tension in view of the sensitive nature of the state.

"We have to carry out our mandate of removing rickety vehicles and reduce accident on the high way.

He urged motorists to obtain their drivers' licences, saying that the corps would continue to arrest drivers without valid licences.

Vanguard News Nigeria