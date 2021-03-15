Rwanda: BK Introduces High-Tech ATMs to Boost Customers' Experience

Bank of Kigali has started rolling-out new Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) whose features will ensure quick, enhanced security and quality service delivery.

Manufactured by renowned ATM producer and vendor, Diebold Nixdorf, the new ATMs are the first of their kind "DN Series" to be distributed in Africa.

Among the features that the new ATMs have include fingerprint option which is expected to reduce theft that might occur when a client's card is in the hands of someone who knows their pin code and may take advantage to withdraw cash without the owner's consent.

Another component is a tap and go option that will enable BK clients to tap on the machine which will dispense cash, with no need of inserting the card into the card reader.

The lender says that it will soon activate the Near Field Communication (NFC) on the new ATMs to help one access the tap and go feature. According to BK, this will among others help new ATM users to avoid cases where their cards would be seized by ATMs or break down because of fewer skills on how to insert their cards in the teller machine.

Additionally, the new devices allow bulk note deposits. However, Bank of Kigali says that the feature will not be in all ATMs, especially those in public places since not all customers might not be comfortable to deposit cash in bulk when in a congested area.

In an interview, Caleb S. Gakunju, Head of Payments at BK, explained that incorporating all the mentioned features and many others will be step by step.

"The first step we are taking is to distribute these machines in as many places as possible, then incorporate these features in the near future. Not all machines will possess all these features," he said.

According to Caleb, the backbone of introducing these machines lies in the bank's commitment to good service delivery.

"We are investing more in technology to serve our customers better, despite the Covid-19 challenges that everyone is going through. We seek to ensure quick and quality service delivery," he underlined.

"These machines are quick to process transactions, thanks to the advanced processors they have," he added.

So far, BK has acquired 15 of these ATMs and the lender said that it has also ordered additional 30 ATMs of the kind.

Sites where the machines have already been deployed include at UTC, Convention Center, Marriot, Rusororo Arena, Kabeza Market, Rusizi town, Rubavu main branch and the branches of ULK and Giporoso.

In the near future, the new teller machines will also be set up at Ruli branch, Kigali Heights, Kibagabaga, Rubavu main branch, and the bank's Head Office.

The development adds to Bank of Kigali's initiatives that intends to promote cashless economy.