Nigeria: Non-Rendition of Accounts - Reps Give NNPC's 17 Subsidiaries 7-Day Ultimatum or Risk Arrest

15 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Igho Oyoyo

The House of Representatives has given the management of 17 su sidiaries of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) seven days ultimatum to appear before it over non-rendition of financial accounts of their agencies over the years to the office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Hon Busayo Oluwole Oke (Osun) who gave the order following the absence of the Managements of the Agencies at the resumed investigative hearing at the weekend on the queries raised against the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the federal government on non-rendition of their financial accounts, declared that failure to appear before the committee would lead to issuance of bench warrant of arrest against them.

The lawmaker said the committee discovered that while all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the federal government were operating on the Treasury Single Account (TSA) the NNPC has been using its subsidiaries to operate commercial bank accounts without the knowledge of the Accountant General of the Federation, a practice he described as illegal and unlawful.

The committee and the NNPC have for sometimes had rift over the failure of the latter to answer questions on how their funds are being managed.

The committee also accused the NNPC of shielding its subsidiaries by not allowing them to appear before it to answer queries on their financial operations.

