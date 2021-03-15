Rwanda: Court Rejects Rusesabagina's Request to Delay Trial By Six Months

The High Court Special Chamber for International and Cross-Border Crimes on Friday, March 12, rejected the request of Paul Rusesabagina to postpone the MRCD-FLN trial for at least six months.

Rusesabagina had requested court to give him and his lawyers enough time to prepare his defence, saying that this is a complicated case that takes time.

The trial involves 21 individuals who are suspected of crimes linked to terrorism. All of them attended the hearing in-person and were legally represented.

While requesting for the adjournment of the case, Rusesabagina and his lawyer Jean Félix Rudakemwa said that they have a much bigger file than any of the co-accused.

The duo also explained that the MRCD-FLN trial should not proceed until that time, because the case is enjoined.

However, prosecution said that the accused should not get preferential treatment because 17 suspects of the co-accused were indicted on the same day as Rusesabagina, and managed to prepare their defence and are now ready for the substantive trial.

Also, prosecution, just like other lawyers involved in the case, requested the court to proceed with suspects who are ready, and come back to Rusesabagina when he feels ready.

They underlined that if the trial proceeds, it will give timely justice to all parties involved in the case, including those affected by crimes for which the suspects are being tried.

Announcing the verdict, the court said that the trial should proceed so as to ensure a fair and due process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The presiding judge, Antoine Muhima also said that proceeding with the case will not prejudice the rights of any of the accused.

Concerning Rusesabagina's objection of not having a computer to help him easily access the dossier and prepare his defence, the court ruled that it has been in touch with the Rwanda Correctional Service and was informed that the computer will be availed to him before the end of the week.

The court also said that not having a computer should not be an excuse to postpone the case, because, in several hearings, Rusesabagina and his lawyers quoted the dossier, proving that they can access it and prepare theirs.

"Rusesabagina told the court that he meets his lawyers whenever he wants. It is not as if he is going to prepare his defence from scratch," Judge Muhima ruled.

Following the court's decision, Rusesabagina informed the court that he will not return to court, saying that his wish has not been attended to and, therefore, does not expect a fair trial.

All the 21 individuals involved in the case are accused of crimes related to terrorism, following terror attacks that took place in south-western Rwanda between 2018 and 2019 and claimed nine lives.