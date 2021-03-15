Kenya: Gor Players Accuse Pinto of 'Not Understanding Our Strengths'

As the imminent fall of Gor Mahia from grace to grass continues in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League this season there is growing disquiet within the playing unit over the tactics of Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto.

Nation Sport spoke to a number of players from the club who, on condition of anonymity, blamed the Portuguese coach for the poor performance by the club.

"The coach doesn't understand the strength of some of us and wants us to play his way. That is why the likes of Kipkirui (Nicholas) were crucified for poor display on the pitch yet he is a good striker who was being played out of position," said one of the players.

Another said they had been trying their best but the goalkeeping department had let them down.

The deteriorating performance has left the legion of Gor Mahia fans, used to winning ways, angry and bemused.

The club officials have also gone mute, none of them coming out to state to the fans what is ailing the club and the measures taken to arrest the slide.

The club's Executive Committee met earlier this week over the club's performance where the future of Vaz Pinto was discussed at length.

Gor have already lost six matches in 13 outings this season, the latest being a shock 1-0 loss to a 10-man Posta Rangers side on Wednesday.

Despite having numerical strength from the fourth minute of the game after Michael Apudo's red card, K'Ogalo were beaten through Francis Nambute's first half strike.

In fact there was a burst up between some members of the technical bench and Vaz Pinto over the substitutions made in the loss.

The team has also lost to league leaders Tusker, Kariobangi Sharks, Nzoia Sugar, league returnees Vihiga United and KCB and is looking unlikely to retain the Kenyan title.