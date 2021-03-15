Kenya: Mombasa Sports Club Sign 11 to Fuel Promotion Mission

13 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Mombasa Sports Club (MSC) women's hockey team have signed 11 new players in a bid to return to the Kenyan Hockey Union Premier League next season.

Team captain Brenda Wangila said in bolstering their squad, they have recruited 11 talented young girls and experienced players to achieve their target of winning the Super League title this season hence secure promotion to the top tier league.

"We are taking part in the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Super League's with an aim of winning the league and advance to the Premier League next season," said Wangila who expressed confidence the team will perform well and win the title.

Among the 11 newly recruited players are two from former national secondary schools girls hockey champions, St John's Girls Kaloleni, Adiya Ali Haji and Zahra Nakaya who is currently studying at Mombasa Airways College.

Other new players are Sydney Charleen from the Lakers Hockey Team, Sharline Awino and Roseline Munini of St Charles Lwanga, Malta Mbinya from Thika Medical School, Joan Chepngeno of Kenya Coast National Polytechnic, Hellen Akoth of Coast University and Anne Wairimu Mbugua from Vikings Hockey Club .

Also joining the Mombasa-based side are Lydia Jeruto of Kenya Medical Training College and Pwani University's Purity Moraa Mogaka.

The team will play a friendly match against a combined team on Saturday as part of their preparations for the league.

Meanwhile, MSC men's hockey team is expected to play against Coast Old Guards in a friendly match ahead of their Premier League campaign.

