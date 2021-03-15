Kenya/South Sudan: Rupia Leads Harambee Stars Attack Against South Sudan

Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee has named his first eleven to take on South Sudan in an international friendly match on Saturday at Nyayo Stadium.

Bidco United custodian Zamu Adisa starts between the sticks where he will be shielded by a back four that has KCB defender Nahashon Alembi and Wazito's Johnstone Omurwa in central defence.

Kariobangi Sharks defender Boniface Onyango starts on the left while on the opposite end is KCB's Baraka Badi.

Collins Shichenje and Bandari's Danson Chetambe will partner in central midfield with Abdallah Hassan and David Owino providing width on the flanks.

AFC Leopards in-form striker Elvis Rupia will lead the line supported by John Macharia in the number 10 role.

Squad

Zamu Adisa, Baraka Badi, Boniface Onyango, Johnstone Omurwa, Nahashon Alembi, Collins Shichenje, Danson Chetambe, Abdallah Hassan, David Owino, Elvis Rupia, John Macharia