Kenya: FKF Approach UK-Based Firm to Clamp Match Fixing

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) says they are in talks with Genius Sports, with a view of bringing them onboard, to help tame match fixing in the country.

FKF Chief Executive Officer Barry Otieno made the announcement Saturday in Nairobi, when he launched the integrity action plan.

The one day forum, which was attended by officials of the top flight football clubs in the country was aimed at creating awareness on integrity and credibility in the game.

"It is very difficult to detect betting. In the last three months, Fifa has been sending to us weekly reviews on our matches, and they have assisted us greatly in identifying matches with suspicious activity.

"The federation is on an advanced stage to sign a deal with Genius Sports. It will help the federation in collecting data and identifying suspicious activities around our matches," said Otieno.

Genius Sports is a sports data and technology company, whose headquarter is in London, United Kingdom. Several sports federations, which include German Football Association, Argentine Football Association and Superliga Argentina have previously engaged them to help protect their competitions from match-fixing and betting-related corruption.

Otieno pointed out the lack of a legal framework in Kenya on how to prosecute a match fixing case, as the main challenge they face in taming the vice.

"Today in Kenya there are no legal frameworks that ensure that if you are arrested for match fixing you can be taken to court and prosecuted. We hope that this forum will help develop policies that will help wholesomely in the litigation of someone caught fixing matches," he said.

In January, Ronald Mugisha, a Ugandan was arrested at a Kisumu hotel for allegedly trying to fix a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match pitting Western Stima against KCB.

But the suspect walked scot-free a week later, after Western Stima chairman Laban Jobita withdrew the case.

Two years ago, Fifa banned four players attached to Kakamega Homeboyz for match-fixing.

The four included Ugandan George Mandela who was banned for life, Festo Omukoto, Festus Okiring and Moses Chikati who were each banned for four years.

Otieno said that as a federation, they have created an integrity department to deal with matters integrity in the competition in line with Caf and Fifa regulations.

The inaugural integrity workshop is among a series of the same that will be held by the federation in partnership with Caf and Fifa.

Also targeted in the series of workshops are the other key stakeholders which include, match officials, club officials, and players across all the FKF leagues.