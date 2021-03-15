Ethiopia: Reply to the Ambassador - the War On Tigray Is an Ongoing Genocide in Ethiopia

14 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Giday M Gebrehiwet

This is a response to the Ethiopian ambassador's letter to the editor titled 'Report on war in Ethiopia's Tigray province undermines peace efforts in the region'.

First of all, I would like to thank the Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba for voicing his deep concerns regarding the ongoing genocide in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

I believe it is important to set the record straight with regards to the genesis of the war on Tigray first. Contrary to what Ethiopia's ambassador to South Africa Shiferaw Teklemariam Menbacho would have the world believe, the preparations for the military deployments towards the war started long before 4 November 2020. The Ethiopian government and its partners in crime in Asmara, Eritrea, and Bahir Dar, Amhara regional state, had not only been getting prepared for a total war with Tigray but had on many occasions publicly expressed their desire and intention to crush the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

In fact, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki had declared "Game Over, TPLF" during...

