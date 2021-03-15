Liberia: PUL Announces 2019-2020 Awards Committee

To honor the outstanding work of journalists and news entities across Liberia and to showcase emerging talents, the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) is now accepting entries for its 2019/2020 awards.

Awards will be presented in several categories, as judged by a carefully selected panel of judges comprising of experienced and knowledgeable journalists and other professionals.

The awards are open to active journalists working in electronic, print, and online media outlets. Entries must be dropped off at the Headquarters of the Press Union of Liberia on 44 Clay Street with a soft copy submitted via the PUL email address: pressunionofliberia@yahoo.com.

The Awards Committee will distribute entry forms for nominations for the Institutional Awards and the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Awards to be filledout and submitted electronically by media houses and civil society organizations while same be sealed up and dropped in a dedicated box at the Union's headquarters. Nominations of the best radio & television stations will be done by the print media while the electronic media will nominate their best newspapers in like manner.

The nominations for Journalist of the Year will be done by media institutions and civil society in Liberia. Also, Newscaster award of the year will be given in two categories: radio and television.

At the same time, the PUL Awards' Committee announces that there will be an award for the best community radio in each county for the first time this year with the full participatory selection process of the community dwellers.

Awards for the best work in each category will be presented during the PUL Annual Awards Night on Friday, February 26, 2021 at an elaborate makeup event for the 2019/2020 awards ceremony.

All works to be submitted must bear prove of being published and broadcast during the period which falls within Friday, February 5, 2019 to Monday, Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Journalists are encouraged to submit their entries between now and Wednesday, February 24, 2021 before close of business day. No entry will be accepted after the deadline.

The PUL has also constituted its 2019/2020 Awards Vetting Committee. Those named are:

Horatio Bobby Willie, Chairman-

Elizabeth Hoff- Co-chairman

George D Kennedy - Sec

Jefferson Massah

Crispin Turlay

Solo D. Williams

Willmana Gaire Stevens

Moses Wantu

Euriahs M. Togar

Musa M.B Konneh

Secretary General

Email: pressunionofliberia@yahoo.com

Categories out for Grasp

The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) will continue the holding of its time-honored tradition of recognizing journalists, who have performed beyond service over the past year as a mark of sanding up to excellence and journalism. The prizes are meant to recognize he depth of professionalism, accuracy and storytelling journalists utilize in getting useful and purposeful information about various sectors of the society out to the public.

Prizes will be generally grand by themes, irrespective of the media form used- print, broadcast, online.

The award ceremony will be preceded by a thorough vetting process led by a respectable high level panel to revise the evaluation criteria of the awards, review the submissions made by journalists and determine the winners on the basis of the evaluation.

PUL Award Categories

Institutional Awards

Legislative Reporting - Identifying the reporter, who provides insight, follow-ups and meaningful reporting from and about the Legislature, individual members and issues arising therefrom;

Details & Criteria

Please consider accuracy, sourcing, balance, accountability, courage, originality, storytelling and Impact. Journalists are encourage to submit series.

Human Rights Reporting - Identifying the reporter, who provides insight and follow-ups and impacting reporting about human rights, including laws, protocols, conventions, actions and violations within the Liberian space. This also includes efforts to address these rights;

Details & Criteria

Please consider accuracy, sourcing, balance, accountability, courage, originality, storytelling and Impact. Journalists are encourage to submit series.

Women Rights Reporting - Identifying the reporter, who provides insight, follow-ups and impacting reporting about women rights, including laws, protocols and conventions, actions and violations within the Liberian space. This also includes efforts to address these rights;

Details & Criteria

Please consider accuracy, sourcing, balance, accountability, courage, originality, storytelling and Impact. Journalists are encourage to submit series.

Sports Reporting - Identifying the reporter who provides insight, follow-ups and informed reporting about various sporting disciplines, athletes, and regulators. This also includes efforts to promote sports and championing same for the promotion of youth development, sports development and peace at the community, county and national levels;

Details & Criteria

Please consider accuracy, sourcing, balance, accountability, courage, originality, storytelling and Impact. Journalists are encourage to submit series.

Health Reporting - Identifying the reporter, who provides insight, follow-ups and impacting reporting about health care services in Liberia. This includes the actors in the sector, the issues in health care, including preventive and curative issues, the laws affecting and governing the sector, practices, and actions taken to improve health care. This also includes pinpointing the weaknesses of the health care system and the efforts to address them;

Details & Criteria

Please consider accuracy, sourcing, balance, accountability, courage, originality, storytelling and Impact. Journalists are encourage to submit series.

Investigative Reporter - Identifying the reporter who, in his/her work, employs a high degree of follow-ups and legal and forensic investigations to dig out and disseminate information that impacts or have the tendency to impact society, whether positively or negatively;

Details & Criteria

Please consider accuracy, sourcing, balance, accountability, courage, originality, storytelling and Impact. Journalists are encourage to submit series.

Development Reporting - Identifying the reporter, who does the most to present insightful reports about development-oriented matters in all spheres of the Liberian Society. This also includes efforts being made to address developmental issues;

Details & Criteria

Please consider accuracy, sourcing, balance, accountability, courage, originality, storytelling and Impact. Journalists are encourage to submit series.

Environmental Reporting - Identifies the reporter, who provides insight, and meaningfully reports about various aspects of the environment, including laws, actions taken to curb, if not eradicate harmful practices and steps taken to bring violators of environmental laws to book in Liberia and beyond. This also includes efforts to address these environmental issues.

Details & Criteria

Please consider accuracy, sourcing, balance, accountability, courage, originality, storytelling and Impact. Journalists are encourage to submit series.

Business & Economic Reporting - Identifies the reporter, who provides insight and up-to-date information for users to make informed business and economic decisions. This also includes coverage of stories and features relating to the Liberia's Association and Commercial laws, and how the laws can be applied in the best interests of the Liberian populace.

Details & Criteria

Please consider accuracy, sourcing, balance, accountability, courage, originality, storytelling and Impact. Journalists are encourage to submit series.

Judicial Reporting- Identifies reporting which covers legal issues in an understanding manner, making efforts to address concerns in judicial practice, including coverage of actors, abiding by the laws, which includes the Constitution of the Republic, statutes, judicial canons and/or codes, actions and highlighting efforts made to bring perpetrators of crime to justice. This also includes efforts to address law reforms and accountability in the Liberian Justice System.

Details & Criteria

Please consider accuracy, sourcing, balance, accountability, courage, originality, storytelling and Impact. Journalists are encourage to submit series.

Executive Mansion/Presidential Affairs Reporting - Identifying the reporter, who articulately covers events from the seat of the presidency and the Executive branch of government. This including reporting the events, the issues and actions which make the Executive effective in the implementation of its constitutional mandate.

Details & Criteria

Please consider accuracy, sourcing, balance, accountability, courage, originality, storytelling and Impact. Journalists are encourage to submit series.

Newscaster- Identifying the newscaster who employs skill, and experience in presenting newscasts to his/her audience. This has to do with presentation, style, diction and pronunciation.

Photo Journalism- Identifying the reporter with a knack for high quality photographs that depicts the story and aids the reader with a clearer appreciation of the news story or event presented. It is also meant to reward the reporter whose photos tell the story, if not in its entirety, then at least to a large extent.

Details & Criteria

Please consider theme, impression, or an emotion, messaging, courage, originality, and Impact.

Journalists are encourage to submit series.

Columnist - Identifying the reporter, who provides discerning and rational analysis of issues evolving in the Liberian society. Such analysis must be considerate of public interest and policy, and seek to proffer solutions to societal issues.

Details & Criteria

Please consider accuracy, sourcing, balance, accountability, courage, originality, storytelling and Impact. Journalists are encourage to submit series.

Land Rights Reporting - Identifies the reporter, who provides awareness, follow-ups and composes significant reports and stories centering on land rights, dissemination of local and international laws on land rights, best practices, communal property rights, and approaches to resolving conflict arising from land disputes.

Details & Criteria

Please consider accuracy, sourcing, balance, accountability, courage, originality, storytelling and Impact. Journalists are encourage to submit series.

Extractive Industry - Identifies the reporter, who provides awareness, and other information about this relatively new sector, the extractive industry. The reporter must take into account current realities, prospects, and challenges facing the sector, including whether or not minerals extracted are used for the common good. It also considers accurate dissemination of local and international laws governing the industry.

Details & Criteria

Please consider accuracy, sourcing, balance, accountability, courage, originality, storytelling and Impact.

Marine and Fisheries- - Identifies the reporter, who provides awareness, and other information about this relatively new sector, the Marine and Fisheries sector. The reporter must take into account current realities, prospects, and challenges facing the sector, including whether or not Marine and Fisheries are used for the common good. It also considers accurate dissemination of local and international laws governing the industry.

Details & Criteria

Please consider accuracy, sourcing, balance, accountability, courage, originality, storytelling and Impact.

Liberia Media Budget Monitoring for Accountability Awards:

Meanwhile, the Press Union of Liberia will recognize journalists and media institutions for exceptional and consistent reporting on public finance, especially the County and Social Development Fund and the national budget. Here are the award categories.

Best reporting on CSDF (Broadcast Reporter): Entries for this award must include three to five radio stories on the impact of CSDF at the local level. Reporting must comprise a follow-up on a particular single CSDF issue or a series of stories. Story elements must include documents, diverse community voices, data and photos of projects.

Best reporting on CSDF (Print Reporter): Entries for this award must include three to five news articles on the impact of CSDF and the national budget. Reporting must comprise a single story or series of stories/follow-up on a particular CSDF or national budget. Story elements must include documents, diverse community voices, data and photos of projects.

& 20 Excellent Coverage on reporting Public Finance (one for Print Media Outlet and one for Broadcast): Entries for this award must comprise three to five stories that include editorials, columns, stories and weekly column highlighting public finance issues and its impact on citizens. Broadcast outlets can also include news stories and weekly talk shows focusing public finance including CSDF.

Trafficking in Person: Entries for this award must comprise three to five stories that include editorials, columns, stories and weekly column highlighting public trafficking, impact on citizens and the economic development of Liberia. Broadcast outlets can also include news stories and weekly talk shows focusing anti trafficking efforts.

Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights: Entries for this award must comprise articles and reports, either of investigative or human-interest during the period under review. Pieces must be groundbreaking and impactful.

It is important to state clearly to would be applicant that to enable you win an award for a particular category, you must have or is consistently reporting from a 'BEAT' within the period of the award (Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

All applicants are required to unconditionally submit a hard and electronic copy of their entry. No entry will be accepted that will lack either the hard copy or the electronic version except otherwise not required by the Committee.

Journalists are also encourage to submit series.

Institutional awards

Radio Station of the Year - The PUL Radio Station of the Year honors a Liberian News Entity which has served the public with diverse, independent, impartial and accountable contents with a resulting impact on the state. The Press Union of Liberia has continuously celebrated news organizations that hold ideals of journalistic excellence - accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality in works - with this annual award.

Details and Criteria

Accuracy, Independence, Accountability, Courage and Originality

This is reflected through compliance with laws, professional affinity with the Press Union of Liberia and a basis for education and mental change for Liberia. This is determined through peer evaluation and consumer participation.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

Montserrado Community Radio Station of the Year- the PUL Montserrado Community Radio of the Year honors a Liberian News Entity which has served communities in Montserrado with diverse, independent, impartial and accountable contents with a resulting impact on the ordinary people. The Press Union of Liberia has continuously celebrated news organizations that hold ideals of journalistic excellence - accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality in works - with this annual award.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

Details & Criteria

Accuracy, Independence, Accountability, Courage and Originality

This is reflected through compliance with laws, professional affinity with the Press Union of Liberia and a foundation for education and mental change for the community. This is determined through peer evaluation and public participation.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

Grand Cape Mont County Community Radio Station of the Year- the PUL Grand Cape Mont Community Radio of the Year honors a Liberian News Entity which has served communities in Grand Cape Mont with diverse, independent, impartial and accountable contents with a resulting impact on the ordinary people. The Press Union of Liberia has continuously celebrated news organizations that hold ideals of journalistic excellence - accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality in works - with this annual award.

Details & Criteria

Accuracy, Independence, Accountability, Courage and Originality

This is reflected through compliance with laws, professional affinity with the Press Union of Liberia and a foundation for education and mental change for the community. This is determined through peer evaluation and public participation.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

Bomi Community Radio Station of the Year- the PUL Bomi Community Radio of the Year honors a Liberian News Entity which has served communities in Bomi with diverse, independent, impartial and accountable contents with a resulting impact on the ordinary people. The Press Union of Liberia has continuously celebrated news organizations that hold ideals of journalistic excellence - accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality in works - with this annual award.

Details & Criteria

Accuracy, Independence, Accountability, Courage and Originality

This is reflected through compliance with laws, professional affinity with the Press Union of Liberia and a foundation for education and mental change for the community. This is determined through peer evaluation and public participation.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

Gbarpolu Community Radio Station of the Year- the PUL Gbarpolu Community Radio of the Year honors a Liberian News Entity which has served communities in Gbarpolu with diverse, independent, impartial and accountable contents with a resulting impact on the ordinary people. The Press Union of Liberia has continuously celebrated news organizations that hold ideals of journalistic excellence - accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality in works - with this annual award.

Details & Criteria

Accuracy, Independence, Accountability, Courage and Originality

This is reflected through compliance with laws, professional affinity with the Press Union of Liberia and a foundation for education and mental change for the community. This is determined through peer evaluation and public participation.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

Lofa Community Radio Station of the Year- the PUL Lofa Community Radio of the Year honors a Liberian News Entity which has served communities in Lofa with diverse, independent, impartial and accountable contents with a resulting impact on the ordinary people. The Press Union of Liberia has continuously celebrated news organizations that hold ideals of journalistic excellence - accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality in works - with this annual award.

Details & Criteria

Accuracy, Independence, Accountability, Courage and Originality

This is reflected through compliance with laws, professional affinity with the Press Union of Liberia and a foundation for education and mental change for the community. This is determined through peer evaluation and public participation.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

Margibi Community Radio Station of the Year- the PUL Margibi Community Radio of the Year honors a Liberian News Entity which has served communities in Margibi with diverse, independent, impartial and accountable contents with a resulting impact on the ordinary people. The Press Union of Liberia has continuously celebrated news organizations that hold ideals of journalistic excellence - accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality in works - with this annual award.

Details & Criteria

Accuracy, Independence, Accountability, Courage and Originality

This is reflected through compliance with laws, professional affinity with the Press Union of Liberia and a foundation for education and mental change for the community. This is determined through peer evaluation and public participation.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

Bong Community Radio Station of the Year- the PUL Bong Community Radio of the Year honors a Liberian News Entity which has served communities in Bong with diverse, independent, impartial and accountable contents with a resulting impact on the ordinary people. The Press Union of Liberia has continuously celebrated news organizations that hold ideals of journalistic excellence - accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality in works - with this annual award.

Details & Criteria

Accuracy, Independence, Accountability, Courage and Originality

This is reflected through compliance with laws, professional affinity with the Press Union of Liberia and a foundation for education and mental change for the community. This is determined through peer evaluation and public participation.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

Nimba Community Radio Station of the Year- the PUL Nimba Community Radio of the Year honors a Liberian News Entity which has served communities in Nimba with diverse, independent, impartial and accountable contents with a resulting impact on the ordinary people. The Press Union of Liberia has continuously celebrated news organizations that hold ideals of journalistic excellence - accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality in works - with this annual award.

Details & Criteria

Accuracy, Independence, Accountability, Courage and Originality

This is reflected through compliance with laws, professional affinity with the Press Union of Liberia and a foundation for education and mental change for the community. This is determined through peer evaluation and public participation.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

Grand Gedeh Community Radio Station of the Year-the PUL Grand Gedeh Community Radio of the Year honors a Liberian News Entity which has served communities in Grand Gedeh with diverse, independent, impartial and accountable contents with a resulting impact on the ordinary people. The Press Union of Liberia has continuously celebrated news organizations that hold ideals of journalistic excellence - accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality in works - with this annual award.

Details & Criteria

Accuracy, Independence, Accountability, Courage and Originality

This is reflected through compliance with laws, professional affinity with the Press Union of Liberia and a foundation for education and mental change for the community. This is determined through peer evaluation and public participation.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

River Gee Community Radio Station of the Year- the PUL River Gee Community Radio of the Year honors a Liberian News Entity which has served communities in River Gee with diverse, independent, impartial and accountable contents with a resulting impact on the ordinary people. The Press Union of Liberia has continuously celebrated news organizations that hold ideals of journalistic excellence - accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality in works - with this annual award.

Details & Criteria

Accuracy, Independence, Accountability, Courage and Originality

This is reflected through compliance with laws, professional affinity with the Press Union of Liberia and a foundation for education and mental change for the community. This is determined through peer evaluation and public participation.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

Maryland Community Radio Station of the Year- the PUL Maryland Community Radio of the Year honors a Liberian News Entity which has served communities in Maryland with diverse, independent, impartial and accountable contents with a resulting impact on the ordinary people. The Press Union of Liberia has continuously celebrated news organizations that hold ideals of journalistic excellence - accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality in works - with this annual award.

Details & Criteria

Accuracy, Independence, Accountability, Courage and Originality

This is reflected through compliance with laws, professional affinity with the Press Union of Liberia and a foundation for education and mental change for the community. This is determined through peer evaluation and public participation.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

Grand Kru Community Radio Station of the Year- the PUL Grand Kru Community Radio of the Year honors a Liberian News Entity which has served communities in Grand Kru with diverse, independent, impartial and accountable contents with a resulting impact on the ordinary people. The Press Union of Liberia has continuously celebrated news organizations that hold ideals of journalistic excellence - accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality in works - with this annual award.

Details & Criteria

Accuracy, Independence, Accountability, Courage and Originality

This is reflected through compliance with laws, professional affinity with the Press Union of Liberia and a foundation for education and mental change for the community. This is determined through peer evaluation and public participation.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

Sinoe Community Radio Station of the Year- the PUL Sinoe Community Radio of the Year honors a Liberian News Entity which has served communities in Sinoe with diverse, independent, impartial and accountable contents with a resulting impact on the ordinary people. The Press Union of Liberia has continuously celebrated news organizations that hold ideals of journalistic excellence - accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality in works - with this annual award.

Details & Criteria

Accuracy, Independence, Accountability, Courage and Originality

This is reflected through compliance with laws, professional affinity with the Press Union of Liberia and a foundation for education and mental change for the community. This is determined through peer evaluation and public participation.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

River Cess Community Radio Station of the Year- the PUL River Cess Community Radio of the Year honors a Liberian News Entity which has served communities in River Cesswith diverse, independent, impartial and accountable contents with a resulting impact on the ordinary people. The Press Union of Liberia has continuously celebrated news organizations that hold ideals of journalistic excellence - accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality in works - with this annual award.

Details & Criteria

Accuracy, Independence, Accountability, Courage and Originality

This is reflected through compliance with laws, professional affinity with the Press Union of Liberia and a foundation for education and mental change for the community. This is determined through peer evaluation and public participation.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

Grand Bassa Community Radio Station of the Year- the PUL Grand Bassa Community Radio of the Year honors a Liberian News Entity which has served communities in Grand Bassa with diverse, independent, impartial and accountable contents with a resulting impact on the ordinary people. The Press Union of Liberia has continuously celebrated news organizations that hold ideals of journalistic excellence - accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality in works - with this annual award.

Details & Criteria

Accuracy, Independence, Accountability, Courage and Originality

This is reflected through compliance with laws, professional affinity with the Press Union of Liberia and a foundation for education and mental change for the community. This is determined through peer evaluation and public participation.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

Newspaper of the Year- the PUL Newspaper of the Year honors a Liberian News Entity which has served the public with diverse, independent, impartial and accountable contents with a resulting impact on the state. The Press Union of Liberia has continuously celebrated news organizations that hold ideals of journalistic excellence - accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality in works - with this annual award.

Details & Criteria

Accuracy, Independence, Accountability, Courage and Originality

This is reflected through compliance with laws, professional affinity with the Press Union of Liberia and a source of education and change for Liberia. This is determined through peer evaluation and public participation.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

TV Station of the Year -The PUL Television Station of the Year honors a Liberian News Entity which has served the public with diverse, independent, impartial and accountable contents with a resulting impact on the state. The Press Union of Liberia has continuously celebrated news organizations that hold ideals of journalistic excellence - accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality in works - with this annual award.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

Details & Criteria

Accuracy, Independence, Accountability, Courage and Originality

This is reflected through compliance with laws, professional affinity with the Press Union of Liberia, with the intent of using education to change the Liberian mentality. This is determined through peer evaluation and public participation.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

PLEASE NOTE:

To win an award for the Best Community Radio Station of the Year in a county, you must have provided the community dwellers all of the necessary needed information and not music and phone-in show. Therefore with the full participatory selection process of the community dwellers, the Committee shall pay keen attention to your professional output.

Best Gender Reporting Institution of the Year- recognizes the media outlet which has served the public with diverse, independent, impartial and accountable contents on gender rights, protection and sensibilities. The Press Union of Liberia has continuously celebrated news organizations that hold ideals of journalistic excellence - accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality in works - with this annual award.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

Journalist of the Year - The PUL Journalist of the Year honors a Liberian Journalist who has served the public good with diversity, independence, impartiality and accountability his/her work during the period under review which positively impacted the state. The Press Union of Liberia is delighted to continue the celebration of individuals who works are helping the better the livelihood of ordinary Liberians. These works must hold ideals of excellence in journalism - accuracy, independence, accountability, courage and originality in works - with this annual award.

Details and Criteria

Accuracy, Independence, Accountability, Courage and Originality

This is reflected through compliance with the ethics of Journalism, laws, professional affinity with the Press Union of Liberia, a role model for youth, and an exemplary example for emulation. This is determined through peer evaluation and public participation.

Deadline: February 24, 2021, 11:59 pm GMT.

Lifetime Achievement Award- The award recognizes an individual who has made a groundbreaking lifetime contribution to journalism in Liberia. The honoree will have exhibited, throughout his/her career, a commitment to the highest journalistic standards and ideals. His/her work and contribution to the field and society should serve as a model that inspires excellence in others.

Criteria for the Lifetime Achievement Award:

Among the items to be considered are:

Body of journalistic work during career

Contribution to society through outstanding journalism

Recognition and respect from peers and community

MAKE YOUR NOMINATION USING THE FORM

The winner will be selected by a jury and presented at the annual PUL Awards on Friday- February 26, 2021.

Note: The Awards Committee will vet all entries from individuals and determine national institutional excellence, Community Radios, Lifetime and the Journalist of the Year Awards.

