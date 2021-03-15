Africa: Dr. Patrice Motsepe Elected 7th CAF President Unopposed in Rabat

12 March 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The 43rd CAF General Assembly, meeting today, 12 March 2021 in Rabat, Morocco, elected Dr. Patrice Motsepe, as President of CAF.

Dr Motsepe, who becomes the seventh (7th) person to occupy the position of CAF President, begins his four-year term after being elected unopposed by the Member Associations of CAF, in Rabat.

Going to the General Assembly, Africa adopted a unity stance which saw other three candidates, namely Augustin Senghor, Ahmed Yahya and Jacques Anouma withdraw from the race to be President.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who was in attendance in Rabat in his remarks in the General Assembly commended the African Member Associates for the unity they have displayed in the last few weeks.

Dr. Motsepe, 59, is an accomplished South African businessman and philanthropist and no stranger to football. For almost two decades, he has been the President of a South African club, Mamelodi Sundowns.

