Liberia: 'Greed, Wickedness Undermining Liberia's Image' - Rev. Cllr Dr. Pearl Brown Bull

Monrovia — A Liberian clergywoman and lawyer, Rev. Cllr. Dr. Pearl Browne Bull, says the image and prosperity of Liberia are under threat as a result of greed for money and wickedness.

Delivering her sermon at Liberia's oldest church, the Providence Baptist Church in celebration of its 200 years of existence, Rev. Cllr. Bull acknowledged that a country with a great Christian history such as Liberia stands on the verge of collapse if wickedness and greed for selfish wealth accumulation remain the order of the day.

According to the vocal Liberian clergywoman and lawyer, people who migrated to this country from the United States in search of freedom and liberty met all the "God given" fortunes here; where prosperity and freedom were at the height, but there appears now a decline in the country's prosperity and liberty as wickedness and greed are taking over the true essence of establishing this country.

Speaking on the theme, "Strengthening the Foundation of Providence Baptist Church, the corner stone of Liberia," Rev. Cllr. Bull said: "Liberia is in trouble if we are to stand on the faulty foundation that has upheld this nation for 173 years."

In a scriptural reference to those she refers to as 'wicked and greedy' people, Rev. Cllr. Bull pointed to Jeremiah 23:1-4 which states: "Woe unto the Shepherds who are destroying and scattering the sheep of my pasture, said the Lord. Therefore thus said the God of Israel against the pastors that feed my people, you have scattered my flock, and driven them away and have not visited them; behold I will visit upon you the evil of your doing said the Lord."

She indicated that many Liberians are today outside of the country in search of better opportunity and safety not by their own will and choice but because of the situation their own people... greedy and wicked Liberians, created for them.

"I say to our people who are, listening and watching me in a strange land not by your own choice, but by the situation we created because of our wickedness, our selfishness and our greed for money, made you leave your country in search of better jobs. President William V.S Tubman once said that each generation must pay the price for what they inherited," she said

Reflecting on what the bible said, Rev. Cllr. Bull said God will bring all Liberians who are scattered, back to the foe as he said in the book of Jeremiah: "I will gather the remnant of my flock out of all counties whither I have driven them and will bring them again to their folds; and they shall be fruitful and increase," she read.

She challenged Liberians to look back to remember their parents, grandparents and great grandparents who laid the foundation of the country to be for today's generation and the future one, stressing that if those people had not done what they did, those trampling on the rights of others to perpetuate inequality and poverty on other would not have found the way to achieve their wicked and selfish goals.

"This goes to this generation and future generation to pray a prayer and ask God to help you take care of your parents as they took care of you when you were was a child. Because if your parents did not feed and clothe you, where would you be today? Even the bible you carry says honor your mother and father that your days may be long on this earth. Do we have that now?

Emphasizing that Liberians should not forget the founding fathers like Hilary Teage and Lott Carey, two of the seven who founded the church. Listing a few, she said:

"Through the eyes of faith I see Rev. John Day who became one of the eleven signatories of the declaration of Independence, who also became a chief justice of this country. We had Rev. John Richardson; we had Rev. R .E. Murray and others who signed the declaration of Independence in this great church.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Giving a brief history of the church, Cllr. Bull said Liberia put in the constitution that only people of Negro decent should become citizens; because when Teage bought his freedom and that of his wife, and left his successful business to come to Africa to be accepted. Quoting Teage, she read his words.

"I am an African irrespective of my conduct and my character; I have not received the credit due me. I wish to go to a country where I shall be estimated by my merit and not by the complexion of my skin."

She said it was a woman who first went to the throne of Jesus Christ and told people he had risen, so was Mrs. Teage, wife of Hilary Teage who was the only woman to sign for the formation of the Providence Baptist Church.

"What an honor, privilege and blessing that a Baptist Woman, like me, can stand on the pulpit to preach on the 200 years of existence of the Providence Baptist Church," she said.