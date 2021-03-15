Eritrea: Department of Surgery Upgrading Capacity

12 March 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The Department of Surgery at the Orotta National Referral Hospital is upgrading the scope and quality of its services through investment in equipment and human capital.

In an interview conducted with Erina, Dr. Yosief Tewelde, head of the Department of Surgery stated that the current service categories include neurosurgery, renal/urinary surgeries, cancer as well as delicate surgeries on infants. He also said that the department regularly conducts 1,500-2000 surgeries annually.

Dr. Yosief went on to say that the Ministry of Health is giving due attention to human resources development and that post-graduate education on gynecology and pediatrics will start in the near future.

He further indicated that the Department of Surgery at the Orotta National Referral Hospital has been providing emergency services respecting the guidelines issued to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, however, currently, it has resumed providing regular services and called on patients to respect the guidelines and social distancing.

