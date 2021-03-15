Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Twenty nine patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Northern Red Sea, and Gash Regions.

Out of these, seventeen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Ten patients are from Quarantine Centers in Massawa (8), and, Mahmimet (2), Northern Red Sea Region. The remaining two patients are from Adibara, Gash Barka Region

On the other hand, thirty nine patients who have been receiving medical treatment in the Central (33), and Northern Red Sea (6), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2631 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3038.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

12 March 2021