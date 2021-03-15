Sudanese National Shot Dead in Libya

Um El Iran / Delling — A man from the Nuba Mountains region in Sudan, Ismail Daoud Ramadan, was shot dead by gangs in the Libyan city of Um El Iran on Wednesday.

The man's colleagues told Radio Dabanga that an armed gang attempted to rob his house. When he resisted, the gang members shot him dead.

The colleagues explained that they have some documents of the deceased. The documents say that he from the Nuba Mountains region, but they do not know the place of residence of his next of kin.

On Radio Dabanga, the colleagues appealed to anyone who knows the dead man or his family in Sudan to contact Kagour Halouf in Delling, the capital city of South Kordofan, at 00249121204646.