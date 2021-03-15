Senegal: What Is the Situation in Senegal?

12 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The situation in Senegal has gone beyond what is expected under a stable democracy. A civil conflict is breaking out whose cost in lives and properties are incalculable.

What is claimed to be a case between the law and Sonko has grown not only in bringing political actors into confrontation with a security force that is supposed to be neutral, but is also leading to loss of property.

A government should not allow a situation to develop to a point where it uses force to control crowds. The best way to control crowds is to give them no reason to gather by preventing the use of any heavy hand in enforcing the law.

The Senegalese Government has just gone through an election. The President is serving his second and final mandate .He needs to build bridges with the opposition and civil society in order to have safe passage.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.