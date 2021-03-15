Senegal: What Is the Situation in Senegal?

The situation in Senegal has gone beyond what is expected under a stable democracy. A civil conflict is breaking out whose cost in lives and properties are incalculable.

What is claimed to be a case between the law and Sonko has grown not only in bringing political actors into confrontation with a security force that is supposed to be neutral, but is also leading to loss of property.

A government should not allow a situation to develop to a point where it uses force to control crowds. The best way to control crowds is to give them no reason to gather by preventing the use of any heavy hand in enforcing the law.

The Senegalese Government has just gone through an election. The President is serving his second and final mandate .He needs to build bridges with the opposition and civil society in order to have safe passage.