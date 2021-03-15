Kenya: Odinga Discharged From Hospital, to Self-Isolate at Karen Home

Nairobi — ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga has been discharged from the Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

In a video clip shared on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Odinga is captured doing some basic exercise as he engages with his daughter Winnie in a conservation at his Karen home.

"It is good to have you back home Dad," Winnie who was in the background is heard saying.

While expressing his gratitude for being back home, the former Prime Minister noted that he will be isolating himself as he undergoes the home-based care treatment.

"It feels wonderful and very nice to be back home. I was like in prison back there. I like to be in fresh air see the greens even though I am still in isolation I can see nature," he said.

Odinga was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday after an extensive tour of the coast region during which he drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative Constitutional Amendment Bill.

The heightened political activities in the country triggered by the clamour for constitutional changes and the 2022 succession politics have been cited as catalyzers of the spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days.

In a deliberate move aimed at containing the spread of the virus, President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday banned all forms of political gatherings and limited the attendance of social events and burials to 100.

The Head of State also extended the nationwide night curfew for another 60 days.

"And this stuff about political gatherings from today we said they have been halted for 30 days. And that applies to me as President to the MCA down at the grassroots. We have issued this as an order that whoever dares to break this directive will, will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of our country of Kenya, irrelevant of his or her social, economic or political status," the President warned.