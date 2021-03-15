Kenya: Odinga Discharged From Hospital, to Self-Isolate at Karen Home

14 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga has been discharged from the Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

In a video clip shared on his Twitter handle on Sunday, Odinga is captured doing some basic exercise as he engages with his daughter Winnie in a conservation at his Karen home.

"It is good to have you back home Dad," Winnie who was in the background is heard saying.

While expressing his gratitude for being back home, the former Prime Minister noted that he will be isolating himself as he undergoes the home-based care treatment.

"It feels wonderful and very nice to be back home. I was like in prison back there. I like to be in fresh air see the greens even though I am still in isolation I can see nature," he said.

Odinga was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday after an extensive tour of the coast region during which he drummed up support for the Building Bridges Initiative Constitutional Amendment Bill.

The heightened political activities in the country triggered by the clamour for constitutional changes and the 2022 succession politics have been cited as catalyzers of the spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days.

In a deliberate move aimed at containing the spread of the virus, President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday banned all forms of political gatherings and limited the attendance of social events and burials to 100.

The Head of State also extended the nationwide night curfew for another 60 days.

"And this stuff about political gatherings from today we said they have been halted for 30 days. And that applies to me as President to the MCA down at the grassroots. We have issued this as an order that whoever dares to break this directive will, will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of our country of Kenya, irrelevant of his or her social, economic or political status," the President warned.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.