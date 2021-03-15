Tanzania: What Mafia Needs to Boost Tourism

Dar es Salaam — Mafia District authorities have set strategies aimed at making the island located in the Coast Region one of the country's tourism hubs.

The District Council believes that the island has distinguishing attractions; but much is yet to be done in terms of investment and publicity to significantly increase the number of visitors - and, therefore, public revenue collections.

In one of the council's strategies, tourism stakeholders plan to attract investments through increased advertising of available opportunities. The objective is to ultimately add to the number tourist arrivals in the area, both domestic and international.

"We are focusing on engaging the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) whose awareness of the available potentials will enable them to use specific investment attraction approaches for the island - and, therefore, modernize the hospitality sector," said the district council chairman, Juma Ally.

He added that "the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB); the Tanzania Tourists Operators Association (Tato), the Hotels Association of Tanzania (HAT) as well as companies dealing with tourism promotion from within and outside the country will be involved.

Mr Ally was speaking to The Citizen during its recent visit to Mafia to underscore potentials and opportunities after a Sh5.3 billion ferry commenced operations between Mafia and Nyamisati Village.