Liberia: CSO Concludes Two-Day Workshop to Validate Number of KBAs in Liberia

12 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Monrovia — A two-day intensive workshop to improve freshwater Key Biodiversity Areas (KBA) in Liberia was concluded on March 10, 2021 in Monrovia with a call to conserve and protect freshwater KBA species.

The workshop was also intended to validate the number of KBAs in Liberia and enhance the capacity of conservationists in identifying new once.

Liberia holds four of the thirteen KBAs in West Africa with critically endangered species including fishes, crabs, plants among others.

The participants were drilled in several topics including the potential of fresh water KBAs in Liberia, gathering information about a site or area existing KBAs and Protected Areas, local land management in the context of land tenures and customary rights holders as well as KBA proposal process among others.

The two-day event was facilitated by the Programme Officer Freshwater Unit of the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Thomas Starnes.

As part of the workshop, Liberia was deemed qualified to participate in the KBA proposal process under the West Africa Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund (CEPF) in collaboration with the IUCN.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, an Official of the Environmental Protection Agency, Levi Piah welcomed the idea of the KBA describing it as a perfect opportunity for the Country.

