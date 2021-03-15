Liberia: LACC Partners With Local Civil Society Organization to Use ITC to Fight Corruption

Monrovia — The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has agreed to partner with a local non-governmental Organization "The Integrity Watch Liberia" in the fight against corruption and will do so through the use of Information technology and citizen involvement.

Hon. Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala acting chairman of the LACC signed on behalf of the LACC while Mr. Harold Aidoo formerly of the Institute for Research and Democratic Development (IREDD) signed on behalf of Integrity Watch as its Executive Director.

The partnership between LACC and the local CSO will breathe the development of online platform using the most innovative and up to date technology that enables citizens anywhere in Liberia to report incidences of corruption.

The Partnership will also ensure the development of an online platform that enables anonymity functionality of citizens reporting incidences of corruption using mobile technology either through video clips, documents, photos etc. unto and uploaded web platform at no cost to them.

Part of the Partnership Provide the LACC with a smart monitor that displays all nationwide data from the web-portal Support LACC with well research data on corruption related issues both within the public and private sectors.

Integrity Watch will support the LACC to raise awareness on anti-corruption across the country; Support the LACC undertake advocacy for law and policy reforms as it relates to promoting greater transparency and accountability on public policies

Part of the LACC role in the partnership will be to utilize data from web portal and reported incidence of corruption and investigate where possible and take necessary remedial action to address them; Partner with Integrity Watch Liberia where possible to source funding on projects mutually identified and implement those projects.

It was furthered agreed and understood that the duration of this Partnership will be for a period of 3 years commencing April 1, 2021 and ending months commencing from November 15, 2019 and ending on March 31, 2024 subject to yearly review.

"It is herein understood by the parties that either party may terminate this agreement by giving two week notice to the other party of its intention. However, both parties have agreed to act in good faith."

Why the partnership

The Government of Liberia through the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) recognizes that public participation is very cardinal to the fight against corruption and that national efforts to promote transparency and accountability within the public and private sphere is a process that must be owned by ordinary citizens.

The Government is cognizant that citizens have both rights and responsibility to contribute to decision-making processes that affect their wellbeing is fundamental to the fight against corruption; the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) recognizes that partnering with Civil Society Organizations with the capacity to innovate and develop pioneering tools using information and communication technology could go a long way in accelerating citizens participation in the fight against corruption.