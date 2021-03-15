Liberia's Young Philanthropist Aminata Sheriff Intensifies Mission in Putting Smile On Faces of Underprivileged Children

Monrovia — One of Liberia's youngest humanitarians, Aminata Sheriff and her team continue to make headways over their meaningful interventions in the community.

Everyone has dreams. Yet, not many remain unsettled until they see them come to reality. With the burning desire of change and passion to see smile on the needy faces, for sometimes now, teenager Aminata Sheriff has been on the journey to give back to the world by serving others through spreading awareness about compassion, and by being a role model to other young people for them to help make a difference.

Since she germinated into the realm of humanitarianism, Sheriff has proven that age has nothing to do with one's ability to impact the world.

At the tender age of 14, Amie, as she is fondly called, was eager to put smiles on the faces of the needy and less privileged in society, most especially, children.