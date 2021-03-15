South Africa: Committee to Assess Progress On North West Section 100 Intervention

15 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee on section 100 Intervention in the North West will visit the province this week to assess progress and the impact of the intervention.

In a statement on Sunday, the committee said central to its visit, is to assess if the intervention has had a direct impact on service delivery and the lives of the people of the province.

Cabinet in May 2018 placed the province under administration following several governance lapses.

According to Section 100 of the Constitution, national government interventions in a provincial administration may take place when a province cannot or does not fulfil an executive obligation in terms of the Constitution or legislation.

"The visit is constitutionally mandated as Section 100 (2) (c) prescribes that if the national executive intervenes in a province, the Council must, 'while the intervention continues, review the intervention regularly and may make any appropriate recommendations to the national executive'. The visit follows extensive engagements that the committee had with the Inter-Ministerial Task Team (IMTT), National Treasury, the Office of the Auditor-General and law enforcement agencies," said the Committee.

Some of the issues raised that still needed attention was the high vacancy rate in senior management, especially heads of departments within the province.

"Also, the slow pace of consequence management was raised as a serious issue that had the potential of undermining confidence the people of the province had in the intervention."

The Committee said another matter of concern was the reported hostility in the intervention team which impacted its ability to implement intervention strategies to turn things around in the province.

"The committee will use this visit to assess if those issues of concern have improved and if the intervention is making an impact on the lives of the people of the North West Province," the Committee said.

The committee has also raised concerns about the pace of investigations that may lead to prosecution of wrongdoers.

"While we remain cognisant that investigation must be meticulous and sometimes lengthy in efforts to ensure watertight legal processes, we remain concerned that some cases have dragged since 2018 with no set timeframe for conclusion of the investigation," said China Dodovu, Committee chairperson.

As part of the visit, the committee will interact with the North West Provincial Executive, the IMTT, the National Prosecuting Authority, administrators, labour organisations, Department of Health, and the Department of Basic Education.

The committee will also visit various sites, including Mahikeng hospitals, schools and Madibogo-Pan Bridge and road to assess service delivery.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.