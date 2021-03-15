South Africa: Student Protests - We've Seen This Movie Before

Over 150 University of Cape Town students protested in the Kramer Law Building against the financial exclusion of those who are unable to pay fees or who have historic debt.

analysis

It is arrogant and foolhardy of Blade Nzimande and government to continually follow the same process around tertiary education fees year in and year out and expect that there will be a different reaction.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The streets of Braamfontein near the Wits Museum of Art and the Wits Theatre are littered with debris that tells the story of a frustrated student population. It's not the first time they've looked liked this and it's unlikely to be the last.

As the scenes of police Nyalas and rubber bullets being fired by trigger-happy and poorly trained police officers beamed on to our screens this week, feelings of déjà vu would be forgiven. After all, we have seen this movie before ... several times, almost yearly since 1994, some analysts say.

The script follows a familiar storyline too - a fee-related or access-related announcement by an institution or government sparks outrage by students who feel the only time their voices are heard is when they take boot to tar in protest.

They are not wrong.

Consider 2015, when students on campuses around the country began protesting towards the end of...