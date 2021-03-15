South Africa: SA's Young Ones On Being 20 in 2021 - We're Old Enough to Know Better but Young Enough to Try Again

analysis

Can you remember when you were 20 years old? Perhaps it was just the other day or just the other decade? What did society look like? Was the economy booming? What music were you listening to? What films were you watching? What books were you reading? What did you believe in? What were you fighting for? What were your fears, your hopes, your dreams?

Being 20 can be a melting pot of emotions and experiences: time is on your side, ambition often pumps through your veins and you live and breathe opportunity. It can also be a time of defining and redefining, creating and recreating.

A time for finding your spot in society as industrial psychologist, Yolande Holloway (28) says: "The best parts of being 20-something are getting to know the different parts of yourself as you inevitably step into new life roles; finding what it is that makes you tick and gives meaning to your life; and realising that the world is so much bigger than our teenage, often highly self-conscious selves had us believe. Your 20s certainly puts a lot of things in perspective."

But having one foot in adulthood and excavating (often reluctantly) the other from teendom,...