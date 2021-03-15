South Africa: Should the Budget Be Run By the Presidency?

opinion

Sometime circa 2016, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) agitated for the Budget process to be led by the presidency instead of National Treasury.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

At some point, the mooted idea seemed to gain some traction. But it soon fizzled out as other considerations took hold - chief among these were the fight against State Capture and, later, the road to the Nasrec elective congress.

When Cosatu spearheaded that call, Treasury was pushing through pension reforms that the trade union federation was none too pleased about. In fact, substantial elements of the scheme had to be placed on ice and its implementation pushed back after Cosatu flexed its muscles.

Yet it is unclear whether Cosatu's bid to have Treasury reined in was inspired by the pension reform fight in and of itself. What is now known, though, is that the pension reforms kick in next week and the Budget process remains firmly entrenched within Treasury.

An inference can be made that members' interests, and the shaky political dynamics of that era, may have been at play. Ideological differences aside, Cosatu did make a valid critique about aspects of the Budget...