Kenya: ODM Director of Communication Philip Etale Tests Positive for Covid-19

13 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale has tested positive for COVID-19.

Etale made the revelation on his Twitter handle on Saturday after getting his results even as he remained positive that he will defeat the virus.

"Although devastated; I remain strong, determined and in high spirits. By His stripes, I will triumph. I will be healed. Please pray for me dear friends. In God I Trust," he said.

He added: "Loving God, I pray that you will comfort me in my suffering, lend skill to the hands of my healers, and bless the means used for my cure. Give me such confidence in the power of your grace, that even when I am afraid, I may put my whole trust in you; through Jesus Christ. Amen," he said.

ODM Party has been conducting targeted tests on officials who had close contact with Party Leader Raila Odinga who tested positive for the virus on Thursday.

The former Prime Minister who contracted the virus after an extensive tour of the coast region is currently admitted to Nairobi Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

His personal doctor David Olunya, while revealing test results, said Odinga was upbeat and doctors will continue to monitor his progress.

"We have confirmed that Rt. Hon Raila Odinga has SARS-2 COVID-19," Raila's doctor, "He is respondng well to treatment he is receiving at The Nairobi Hospital and remains upbeat. We are continuing to monitor his progress."

