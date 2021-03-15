Kenya: Lovejyot Singh Carries the Day at KCB Eldoret Autocross

13 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
Nairobi — Lovejyot Singh overcame a deep field to clinch the KCB Autocross 3 race in Eldoret on Saturday.

Driving a Subaru Impreza N10, Lovejyot beat home driver Khalid Umar to the scintillating podium dash in the new Harton Grange racetrack.

In winning the Western Kenya Motor Club event, Lovejyot maintained his lead in the 4WD Turbo Class with his second win of the season.

Kirit Rajput won the Open Class beating Hamza Anwar to the podium dash.

Kunal Patel won the 2WD Turbo Class for buggies after he eclipsed series leader Azaad Manji to the tussle but Kunal had to contend with playing second fiddle to Azaad who maintained his lead on the Championship log.

A total of 32 competitors tackled a very twisty, smooth 2km marram track, which tested the competitor's skills to the limit!

The event started off with the morning practice session which was filled with drama and hair-raising thrills.

OPEN

1 KIRIT RAJPUT 07:54.10

2 HAMZA ANWAR OPEN 08:19.47

3 ASAD KHAN OPEN 08:23.42

4WD T

1 LOVE JOT S. KAHLON 08:01.84

2 KHALID OMAR 03:01.00

4WD NT

1 NAVDEEP SANDHU 08:58.93

2WD T

1 328 KUNAL PATEL 07:57.68

2 306 AZAD MANJI 08:06.20

3 312 PRABJEET SAGOO 08:21.02

2WD NT JN

1 BRANDON NGANGA 08:29.22

2 NEEL GOHIL 10:03.31

3 122 AMARAJ MALLE 11:05.41

2WD NT CAR

1 RAJVEER THETY 08:14.68

2 SAM KARANGATHA 08:20.39

3 SAMEER NANJI 08:50.66

2WD NT BUGGY

1 ZAMEER VIRJEE 07:56.76

2 ANKUSH SHAH 08:28.78

3 SHAJAD KHAN 08:59.39

