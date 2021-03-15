Kenya Harlequin See-Off Impala in Ngong Road Derby

Nairobi — Kenya Harlequin saw off neighbors Impala Saracens 27-20 to register its first win of the season in a Ngong Road derby played on Saturday at the Impala Grounds.

Impala were playing their first match of the season after joining the fray in the third round alongside Mwamba RFC and Nondescripts.

In the Nakuru Derby, hosts Nakuru lost narrowly 21-20 to Oilers while Mwamba RFC fell 17-24 to Blak Blad in the opening kick-off.

"Losing a derby is always difficult no matter what time of the season. In the context of our level of fitness or whether we're ready to compete, I think as a technical team, we're happy with that. However, we gave away too many penalties that eventually cost us. I'd also congratulate Quins because they played really well and had good mauls that resulted in two tries," said Oscar Osir, Impala Saracens Assistant Coach.

Quins on the other hand scored 20 points in this half as Brian Waraba landed a brace with Asena converting on of his tries while the other eight points were one unconverted try by Philip Ikambili and a penalty kick by Xavier Kipng'etich.

Speaking after the match, Quins Head Coach Antoinne Plasman said that he is happy with the team's performance although they still have a lot of work to do going forward.

"I'm glad to have Philip Ikambili back to training together with the full squad and seeing as he scored a try and so did Brian Waraba who's also a hooker, it's good to have this competition between the players during the training sessions and on match day."

In the early kick-off match pitting Mwamba against Blakblad, the students bagged their first win of the season beating Kulabu 24-17 at the Impala Grounds. While away at the ASK Nakuru Showgrounds, hosts Menengai Oilers went back to their winning ways as they handed Top Fry Nakuru a 20-21 loss.

Oilers scored two penalties and one converted try in the first half while Nakuru landed one try and slotted in one penalty kick for the halftime scores to read 11-8 in favor of the hosts. The second half saw Oilers add an extra eleven points while Nakuru registered twelve points to their tally Full match score reading 20-21 in favor of the hosts.

Collated Match Day 3 FT scores

Mwamba 17 - Blakblad 24

Impala Saracens 20 - Kenya Harlequins 27

Menengai Oilers 21 - Top Fry Nakuru 20

-By Kenya Rugby Union-