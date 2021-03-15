Kenya: Covid-19 Positivity Rate Slows Marginally to 9.3% With 431 Reported Cases

14 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — The Ministry of health reported a 9.3 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate on Sunday with 431 people testing positive for the virus out of 4,627 samples tested within 24 hours.

The positivity rate is a decline from the average 13 per cent reported over a week-long period.

The COVID-19 death toll also rose to 1,913 after five more deaths were reported over the same period.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement shared to newsrooms, said there were 668 hospital admissions while another 2,080 patients were under home-based care and isolation.

He said that over the same period, 79 patients recovered from the disease including 50 who had been under home-based and isolation care with the total recovery toll standing at 88,405.

Kagwe said 114 patients were under Intensive Care Unit including 24 who were on ventilator support. Another 76 were on supplemental oxygen and 14 were on observation.

The cases were distributed among 272 males and 159 females.

Nairobi remained the county with the highest number of cases at 252 followed by Nandi and Machakos which reported 83 and 47 cases each.

In his 14th televised national address on the pandemic on Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta warned of a third wave of infections, saying the positivity rate had risen from two per cent in January, to 13 per cent and "is still rising".

As of Saturday, March 13, the Ministry of Health said a total of 9,144 people, mostly frontline health care workers, had been vaccinated against COVID-19 since the inoculation exercise began on March 5.

Kagwe on Saturday said those who had been vaccinated were drawn from 40 counties.

Nairobi County registered the highest number of health workers having received the Oxford AstraZeneca jab at 2,020 followed by Uasin Gishu County that had 1, 304 medics vaccinated.

Kenya received a second batch of 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine form India on Thursday even as many European countries continued to halt their rollout after the vaccine was linked to blood clots.

