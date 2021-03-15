Kenya: Musician Gilad Tests Positive for Covid-19

13 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Kenya-based Israeli musician Gilad Millo has tested positive for Covid-19.

Gilad shared the news with his fans on social media saying he will be going on a home-based quarantine where he will be receiving treatment for the disease.

The "Unajua" hitmaker says he decided to take a coronavirus test after experiencing aches and pains.

"Hi everyone ❤ after feeling some aches & pains and developing a slight fever today I tested positive for Covid-19. I have alerted those I have been in contact with in line with the required protocols," he said.

"I will be quarantining at home until this passes God willing and will be back at it before you can say 'Corona' 😉 Stay safe & please take the instructions on this seriously as it is unfortunately very real 😷 #ShabbatShalom #covid_19 #Corona #Kenya," he added.

Colleagues in the entertainment industry including fans of the musician camped online to wish him a quick recovery.

"Get well soon," wrote actor Nick Mutuma.

"Get well soon," said singer Vivianne.

"Get well, twakuombea 🙏," commented actor Pascal Tokodi.

"Ohh nooo... get well soon," remarked former Kiss 100 radio presenter Kalekye Mumo.

"Gilad pole sana get well soon! ION the test shouldn't be that uncomfortable," said former KTN news anchor Joy Doreen Biira.

"Pole sana bro take it easy❤," said singer Wendy Kimani.

