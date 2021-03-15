Nigeria: Troops Destroy Scores of Boko Haram Terrorists in Lake Chad, Tumbus, Loses 3 Soldiers

Elements of Boko Haram Terrorists and their Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) counterparts operating along the fringes of the Lake Chad and the Tumbus met their waterloo when they encountered dogged troops of Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole on Saturday, 13 March, 2021.

The combined troops of the Sector which were on clearance patrol along the fringes of the Lake Chad had advanced and cleared Daban Massara and Ali Sherifti villages among other settlements before they harbored for replenishment and retrofitting.

However, as they commenced the second phase of their operations and advancing along the Kukawa - Monguno road, about 14 kilometers to their base, they sighted BHTs/ISWAP gun trucks and swiftly commenced pursuit with heavy fire and deft manouver.

A statement by Brigadier Gen Mohammed Yerima, Director of Army Public Relations disclosed that, "In the course of the hot pursuit which was aided by air cover provided by the Air Task Team of Operation Lafia Dole, several terrorists were neutralized and their gun trucks destroyed.

"Unfortunately however, 1 officer and 3 gallant soldiers paid the Supreme sacrifices while those wounded in action are currently receiving medical attention at 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital in Maimalari Cantonment.

"Above is on-the-spot account of the encounter between Nigerian troops and the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Mugono area and environ.

"Members of the public are assured that the troops are on top of the situation and working assiduously to end the insurgency and terrorism in country in line with the directives of the Chief of Army Staff."

