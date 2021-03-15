South Africa: 'The Lord Gave Me the Grounds for Appeal' - Chief Justice Mogoeng Rejects Judicial Conduct Committee Finding

analysis

Mogoeng Mogoeng had been ordered to apologise and retract comments he made about SA's relationship with Israel. He was supplied with a scripted version of what he should say. But he doubled down at a public prayer meeting on Sunday night, saying he had nothing to apologise for.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said on Sunday night that God had given him "rock-solid grounds" to appeal the findings of the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) regarding remarks he made in June 2020 during a Jerusalem Post webinar about South Africa's relationship with Israel.

Mogoeng also took the opportunity to call the JCC decision, adjudicated by retired Deputy Judge President Phineas Mojapelo, "narrow-minded, flawed and superficial".

And he opened up about what he called "plots to kill me".

"I respect the law. I will not defy the law. But if it does come to the point where I am forced to do the abominable, or I am forced to reject God, then I would rather be without money, be without any position. I will never refuse to obey the Lord.

"If I get to the point where there is a judgment that says, 'You must say you hate Israel and the Jews', I...