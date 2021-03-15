South Africa: 'The Lord Gave Me the Grounds for Appeal' - Chief Justice Mogoeng Rejects Judicial Conduct Committee Finding

15 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

Mogoeng Mogoeng had been ordered to apologise and retract comments he made about SA's relationship with Israel. He was supplied with a scripted version of what he should say. But he doubled down at a public prayer meeting on Sunday night, saying he had nothing to apologise for.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said on Sunday night that God had given him "rock-solid grounds" to appeal the findings of the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC) regarding remarks he made in June 2020 during a Jerusalem Post webinar about South Africa's relationship with Israel.

Mogoeng also took the opportunity to call the JCC decision, adjudicated by retired Deputy Judge President Phineas Mojapelo, "narrow-minded, flawed and superficial".

And he opened up about what he called "plots to kill me".

"I respect the law. I will not defy the law. But if it does come to the point where I am forced to do the abominable, or I am forced to reject God, then I would rather be without money, be without any position. I will never refuse to obey the Lord.

"If I get to the point where there is a judgment that says, 'You must say you hate Israel and the Jews', I...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.