South Africa: Let's Get Digital, Digital

opinion

The queue to renew your motor vehicle or driver's licence at the licensing department in Fish Hoek was six hours long earlier this year. And that was if you got there with your coffee and chair before 6am. This created business opportunities for those willing to stand in the queue for you - for a fee. But creating small business opportunities out of government inefficiency is a hideous idea, let's face it.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

(With apologies to Olivia Newton-John)

Why is the government taking so long to become fully digitalised? What is so hard about this? I'm not only talking about e-government, which makes citizens' lives easier and removes the indignity of queues, but full-blown digitalisation, which happens when we use digitised content and data to change the way we interact or work. This could promote coordination between government departments and loosen the red tape that ties business in knots.

Did you know that government has no national database of addresses? Or no idea of the number of GPs practising in SA or their demographics? With accurate data, you can plan and measure. With this, SA's land reform programme would be transformed overnight....