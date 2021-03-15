Ethiopia: Privately-Owned Abattoir Begins Exporting Meat to Middle East

JIJIGA - A modern abattoir built in Jijiga, capital of Somali State, with an outlay of 200 million Birr is exporting meat to four Middle East countries.

General Manager of the abattoir, Faisal Abdi (PhD) told The Ethiopian Herald that the abattoir has been slaughtering over 500 sheep and goats daily to meet the demand of the state.

The abattoir will broaden its market by exporting to the Middle East, the general manager added.

He stated that agreements were reached with Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Oman to export quality meat.

The abattoir built on 35 hectares of land has full facilities, animal fattening rooms and is also equipped with waste disposal system, according to Faisal.

The abattoir with 70 employees is expected to create jobs for another 200 people upon going fully operational.

Representative from Somali State Investment Office Abdul-Nasir Ahmed said on his part that the abattoir showcases the ever-increasing participation of the diaspora in various investments.

The representative pointed out that the abattoir was built by nine members of the Ethiopian Somali Diaspora and it will help tap the huge livestock potential in the state.

According to Abdul- Nasir, the diaspora has been playing active role in investment and the state was able to obtain substantial revenue during the past years as a result.

The representative noted that the state government also offers various incentives to encourage investors to participate in different investment ventures by providing land in a competitive lease price as well as other amenities.

The abattoir built by members of the Ethiopian Somali Diaspora has benefitted from the support of the state government that constructed a two-kilometer gravel road and access to electricity, it was learnt.