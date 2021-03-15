Angola Telecom Wants to Improve Home Internet Service

Ndalatando — Angola Telecom has announced plans to expand home internet network in Ndalatando city, the capital of the northern Cuanza Norte province.

The assurance came from minister Manuel Homem, who said that the initiative is part of the Government's strategies for the digital inclusion of citizens.

On his 48-hour visit to the region, the minister of the Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Media sector, explained Friday that the initiative is meant to meet the demand and quality of the internet signal in the province.

He also pledged to create a new system for expanding the signal of Rádio Nacional de Angola to the neighbouring provinces of Huambo, Malanje, Bié, Uige and Cuanza Sul.

On the services of the National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics (INAMET), the minister also announced the installation, in Cuanza Norte, of five new meteorological stations and the construction of a technical support structure.

In addition to local coverage, it will also assist the provinces of Malanje, Lundas Norte and Lunda Sul.

Regarding the Post and Telecommunications, he acknowledged existing a great deficit of services, but he assured that solutions are being adopted to better meet the needs of customers, especially with regard to cargo transportation services.

On his visit to Cuanza Norte, Manuel Homem was accompanied by a delegation from his sector, comprising CEOs of Angola Telecom and Post and telecommunications.

During his visit, the minister offered some equipment, with stress to computers.