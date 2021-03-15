Angola Telecom Wants to Improve Home Internet Service

13 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ndalatando — Angola Telecom has announced plans to expand home internet network in Ndalatando city, the capital of the northern Cuanza Norte province.

The assurance came from minister Manuel Homem, who said that the initiative is part of the Government's strategies for the digital inclusion of citizens.

On his 48-hour visit to the region, the minister of the Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Media sector, explained Friday that the initiative is meant to meet the demand and quality of the internet signal in the province.

He also pledged to create a new system for expanding the signal of Rádio Nacional de Angola to the neighbouring provinces of Huambo, Malanje, Bié, Uige and Cuanza Sul.

On the services of the National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics (INAMET), the minister also announced the installation, in Cuanza Norte, of five new meteorological stations and the construction of a technical support structure.

In addition to local coverage, it will also assist the provinces of Malanje, Lundas Norte and Lunda Sul.

Regarding the Post and Telecommunications, he acknowledged existing a great deficit of services, but he assured that solutions are being adopted to better meet the needs of customers, especially with regard to cargo transportation services.

On his visit to Cuanza Norte, Manuel Homem was accompanied by a delegation from his sector, comprising CEOs of Angola Telecom and Post and telecommunications.

During his visit, the minister offered some equipment, with stress to computers.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tributes Pour in for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzanian President's Absence Sparks Rumours
South African Actress Dies
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
Anger at Zimbabwean Actress Over Zodwa Wabantu's Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.