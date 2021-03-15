South Africa: Floating Gas 'Powerships' Plan Gets Another Free Pass From South African Government

14 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Carnie

The Turkish-based Karpowership company scored a 'get out of jail free' card from the South African government in 2020 after successfully persuading a senior environmental affairs official to exempt it from conducting a mandatory environmental impact assessment -- apparently on the basis that extra electricity supplies were needed desperately due to the Covid-19 crisis.

After this abuse of emergency exemption clauses in the National Environmental Management Act was exposed by Daily Maverick, national Environmental Affairs minister Barbara Creecy yanked the exemption permit and insisted that the company follow the same rules as other companies. But she stopped short of prosecuting the company, its consultants and government officials for apparent violations of environmental laws which provide for stiff fines and jail terms for anyone who "wilfully, knowingly or negligently" provides incorrect or misleading information to the department and environmental inspectors.

Now it has emerged that the majority-owned Turkish company and its local empowerment partners have been granted another exemption from the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) -- this time a blanket exemption from complying with a 40% local content stipulation designed to encourage the development of locally based manufacturers and suppliers.

Karpowership plans to berth two floating power ships...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

